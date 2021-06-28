Weather Authority: Heat, humidity on the rise as heat wave begins

Temperatures begin to soar on Monday as a heat wave begins.

Overnight into Monday morning temperatures remained in the 70s but will quickly climb as the day progresses.

A heat advisory is in effect until Wednesday at 8 p.m. as temperatures climb into the 90s.

Hazy sunshine will make it feel even hotter than usual as a similarly oppressive heat index tracks dangerous weather.

___

MONDAY: Hot, humid. High: 93, Low: 72

TUESDAY: Hot, humid. High: 96, Low: 74

WEDNESDAY: Hot, humid. High: 96, Low: 75

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 94, Low: 75

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter