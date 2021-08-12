Weather Authority: Heat wave continues Thursday with temperatures that will feel like triple digits

Oppressive heat will continue to bake the Delaware Valley on Thursday with temperatures that will feel like triple digits in parts of the region.

The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for parts of southeastern Pennsylvania and areas in central New Jersey. Forecasters say temperatures in these areas could feel between 105-110 degrees.

Morning temperatures will start in the upper 70s and quickly rise through the 80s during the morning and early afternoon. Sweltering heat will overcome the Delaware Valley during the middle of the day with temperatures approaching 100 degrees. Areas in southern New Jersey and most of Delaware will avoid the most intense heat.

FOX 29's Sue Serio say temperatures will stay around 90 degrees into the evening when the Philadelphia Eagles kickoff their preseason against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

An identical weather day is slate for Friday with sultry conditions under bright sunshine. The heat wave will break on Saturday with temperatures in the 80s and a chance of scattered storms.

THURSDAY: Heat, humidity. High: 97

FRIDAY: Heat, humidity. High: 97, Low: 77

SATURDAY: Scattered storms. High: 88, Low: 76

SUNDAY: Not as hot. High: 82, Low: 65

