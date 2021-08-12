Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM EDT, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Camden County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Southeastern Burlington County, Warren County, Hunterdon County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Warren County, New Castle County
Excessive Heat Warning
from THU 12:00 PM EDT until THU 7:00 PM EDT, Lancaster County, Lebanon County, Schuylkill County
Excessive Heat Warning
from FRI 12:00 PM EDT until FRI 7:00 PM EDT, Lancaster County, Lebanon County
Heat Advisory
until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Carbon County, Monroe County
Heat Advisory
from FRI 12:00 PM EDT until FRI 7:00 PM EDT, Schuylkill County
Heat Advisory
until FRI 8:00 PM EDT, Atlantic County, Cape May County, Cumberland County, Salem County, Coastal Ocean County, Kent County, Inland Sussex County

Weather Authority: Heat wave continues Thursday with temperatures that will feel like triple digits

PHILADELPHIA - Oppressive heat will continue to bake the Delaware Valley on Thursday with temperatures that will feel like triple digits in parts of the region.

The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for parts of southeastern Pennsylvania and areas in central New Jersey. Forecasters say temperatures in these areas could feel between 105-110 degrees. 

Morning temperatures will start in the upper 70s and quickly rise through the 80s during the morning and early afternoon. Sweltering heat will overcome the Delaware Valley during the middle of the day with temperatures approaching 100 degrees. Areas in southern New Jersey and most of Delaware will avoid the most intense heat.

FOX 29's Sue Serio say temperatures will stay around 90 degrees into the evening when the Philadelphia Eagles kickoff their preseason against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

An identical weather day is slate for Friday with sultry conditions under bright sunshine. The heat wave will break on Saturday with temperatures in the 80s and a chance of scattered storms.

THURSDAY: Heat, humidity. High: 97

FRIDAY: Heat, humidity. High: 97, Low: 77

SATURDAY: Scattered storms. High: 88, Low: 76

SUNDAY: Not as hot. High: 82, Low: 65

