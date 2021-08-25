Weather Authority: Heat wave continues Wednesday with a milder weekend ahead

The Delaware Valley's sixth heat wave of the summer will continue to bake the region on Wednesday with temperatures in the 90s and mostly sunny skies. Two more days of sweltering heat will follow before a milder weekend.

Daytime temperatures will rise rapidly throughout the region with most of the Delaware Valley set to enter the 80s by late morning. Temperatures will continue to climb into the 90s during the afternoon and early evening hours.

The National Weather Service has issued an Air Quality Alert for southeastern Pennsylvania and all of Delaware. The weather service warns of unhealthy outdoor conditions for people with certain health conditions.

The oppressive heat will continue on Thursday and Friday with temperatures forecasted to peak in the low 90s on both days. Conditions will return to the 80s during the weekend with a chance of storms on Saturday.

WEDNESDAY: Hot, humid. High: 94

THURSDAY: Hot, humid. High: 92, Low: 75

FRIDAY: Still humid. High: 93, Low: 74

SATURDAY: Storm chance. High: 84, Low: 73

