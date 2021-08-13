Expand / Collapse search
The sun won't set past 8 p.m. again until May 2022

By Brian Donegan
Skyline with Highway 76 - 'The Schuylkill Expressway', Schuylkill Banks Boardwalk, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. (Photo by: Jumping Rocks/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA - The late sunsets of summer are quickly becoming earlier each day. Friday night marks the first time in 100 days that the sun will set before 8 p.m. in Philadelphia.

The sun will descend below the horizon at 7:59 p.m. Friday night, Philly's first sunset before 8 p.m. since May 5 – more than three months ago.

The latest sunset of the year was at 8:34 p.m. from June 26-28, which means we've already lost 35 minutes of evening sunshine.

Early risers have probably noticed the mornings getting noticeably darker as well. In total, we've lost 1 hour and 12 minutes of daylight since the summer solstice on June 20.

By Sept. 2, the sun will be setting at 7:30 p.m., and then at 7 p.m. by Sept. 20.

The earliest sunsets of the year will be at 4:35 p.m. during the first 13 days of December. The good news is that the heat index won't be over 100 degrees by then.

After the holiday season, the days will begin to grow longer. And by May 6, 2022, the sunsets will be back to the 8-o'clock hour once again.