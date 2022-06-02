Weather Authority: Heavy downpours, thunderstorms to move through the Delaware Valley Thursday

Heat has softened in the Delaware Valley, but the area will see heavy downpours, thunderstorms and severe weather Thursday afternoon and evening.

Some spotty thunderstorms moved through the area early Thursday morning before precipitation in the atmosphere takes a break to allow for sunshine.

A dense fog advisory is in effect for Cumberland, Atlantic and Cape May counties until 10 a.m.

FOX 29's Sue Serio says by 7:00 p.m., the area will see severe weather with heavy downpours and thunderstorms.

Philadelphia and areas south of the city will be most impacted by the threats that include damaging wind, hail, heavy rain, lightning and the chance for an isolated tornado.

Thursdays temperatures will reach the low 80s across the Delaware Valley

Looking ahead, Friday will be less humid and temperatures are expected to stay in the 80s until next week.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

THURSDAY: High: 82

FRIDAY: High: 82, Low: 67

SATURDAY: High: 82, Low: 60

SUNDAY: High: 80, Low: 59

MONDAY: High: 82, Low: 60

TUESDAY: High: 81, Low: 62

WEDNESDAY: High: 84, Low: 61