Weather Authority: Hot, sunny conditions return to Delaware Valley for Memorial Day

Memorial Day's forecast will be welcome news for beachgoers and those spending the holiday outdoors at parades and festivals.

No rain is in sight and temperatures begin in the high 50s and 60s.

FOX 29's Sue Serio says temperatures are expected to reach about 90 degrees by 3 p.m.

Tuesday is expected to be the hottest day of the week and year with temperatures closer to 100 degrees.

A heatwave is possible with temperatures expected to hit 90 degrees or higher Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

___

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

MONDAY: Memorial Day. High: 90

TUESDAY: Hottest day. High: 96, Low: 69

WEDNESDAY: Still hot. High: 90, Low: 71

THURSDAY: Clouds around. High: 85, Low: 69

FRIDAY: Storm chance. High: 79, Low: 62

SATURDAY: Sunny, nice. High: 81, Low: 60

Advertisement

SUNDAY: Sunny, nice. High: 83, Low: 61