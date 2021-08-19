Weather Authority: Humid, sunny Thursday follows night of intense storms

A much calmer weather day will follow a night of intense storms across the Delaware Valley that brought flooding rain and tornado warnings.

The National Weather Service is already investigating at least one possible tornado near a mobile home community in Franconia, Montgomery County. Overnight flooding in King of Prussia and along parts of the Schuylkill Expressway left some motorists stranded.

Conditions will turn warm and muggy on Thursday in the wake of the damaging storms. Cloud cover will start to lessen during the daylight hours as temperatures quickly rise into the 80s by noontime.

Most parts of the Delaware Valley can expect temperatures to peak in the upper 80s on Thursday with a healthy mix of sun and clouds. Areas along the New Jersey coast will skew slightly cooler, but conditions will stay humid.

Forecasters expect a rainy weekend across the Delaware Valley with temperatures in the low-to-mid 80s.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. High: 88, Low: 76

FRIDAY: Scattered storms. High: 82, Low: 74

SATURDAY: Scattered storms. High: 84, Low: 71

SUNDAY: Storms likely. High: 87, Low: 72

