Weather Authority: Humidity ramps up over weekend with mix of sun and clouds

A pleasant Friday will kick off the weekend and start a warming trend across the Delaware Valley that will feature increased humidity and temperatures near 90 degrees.

Morning conditions on Friday will stay mild with most parts of the region in the lower 70s with moderate cloud cover. By lunchtime, sunshine will break through the clouds and help warm temperatures into the 80s in Philadelphia and the suburbs.

Areas along the New Jersey coast will skew slightly cooler during the afternoon with temperatures in the mid-70s and partly sunny skies.

A similar weather day will follow on Saturday with increased humidity and high temperatures near 90 degrees. Forecasters expect the Philadelphia area to reach 90 degrees on Sunday and Monday with even muggier conditions.

FRIDAY: Humidity ramps up. High: 82

SATURDAY: Heating up. High: 87, Low: 69

SUNDAY: Hot, humid. High: 90, Low: 71

MONDAY: Hot, humid. High: 93, Low: 70

