Weather Authority: Humidity returns Thursday with chance of severe thunderstorms

The humidity that subsided on Wednesday will return on Thursday as temperatures reach into the 90s under sunny skies. The warm and muggy conditions are expected to give way to isolated severe thunderstorms during the afternoon.

Morning conditions will start out in the low 70s but rising dew points will make conditions feel muggy and thick. By lunchtime, temperatures will be approaching the 90 degrees with sunshine and intermittent clouds.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

Expect the threat of severe isolated thunderstorms during the late afternoon hours. Areas in southeastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey are at a marginal risk for severe weather.

The weekend forecast shows rain late on Friday and a complete washout on Saturday as tropical moisture will move into the region. Sunday will dry out with sunshine and comfortable temperatures in the 70s.

___

Advertisement

THURSDAY: Hot, isolated thunderstorm. High: 93

FRIDAY: p.m. storm. High: 89, Low: 76

SATURDAY: Washout. High: 83, Low: 75

SUNDAY: Comfortable, sunny. High: 79, Low: 64

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP