Weather Authority: Increasing clouds leads to p.m. rain on Friday

The weekend will begin with a half-and-half Friday that will feature sunshine during the first part of the day and spotty rain showers during the late afternoon and evening.

Morning conditions will be sunny and chilly with temperatures in the 40s and 50s across the region. Areas north and west of Philadelphia will start off in the lower 40s, while some spots along the New Jersey coast will dip into the 30s.

By mid-morning most of the region will be in the 50s with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will continue to climb into the 60s around lunchtime and cloud cover will increase ahead of the impending rain.

A cluster of rain is expected to move into the Delaware Valley around 5 p.m. with spotty showers that will likely last overnight. Scattered rain is expected to hang around on Saturday along with a cold front that will drop temperatures into the 50s.

Conditions will rebound slightly for Mother's Day with sunshine and balmy conditions during the first part of the day and more rain in the latter half.

___

FRIDAY: p.m. showers. High: 67

SATURDAY: Scattered rain. High: 58, Low: 49

SUNDAY: Early sun, late showers. High: 64, Low: 43

MONDAY: Clouds, showers. High: 66, Low: 51

___