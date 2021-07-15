Weather Authority: Intense heat continues Friday ahead of stormy weekend

A sweltering hot Friday will lead to an equally warm weekend with rain and thunderstorms that could turn severe in parts of the Delaware Valley.

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for areas in southeastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey that will extend from Friday to Saturday. Forecasters warn that counties included in the advisory can expect temperatures to feel like triple digits during the daylight hours.

Friday is expected to reach a high of 96 in Philadelphia and surrounding areas with a mix of sun and clouds. Neighboring counties in New Jersey can expect similarly oppressive temperatures, while areas towards the shore will skew slightly cooler.

Temperatures will remain warm on Saturday but forecasters anticipate showers will emerge in the middle of the afternoon to help tamp down the humidity. The first cluster of rain is expected around 2 p.m. in areas in central and southern New Jersey.

Off-and-on rain showers will continue throughout the evening across the areas with a few rumbles of thunder possible in the Lehigh Valley.

A similar weather day will follow on Sunday as temperatures regress into the mid-80s. Scattered downpours will become stronger throughout the day and cover the entire region during the afternoon and evening.

Rainfall will linger into Monday with tolerable temperatures in the 80s before bright sunshine emerges on Tuesday.

FRIDAY: Heat advisory. High: 96, Low: 76

SATURDAY: Strong p.m. storms. High: 94, Low: 76

SUNDAY: Scattered storms. High: 85, Low: 75

MONDAY: Scattered rain. High: 84, Low: 71

