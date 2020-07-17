Weather Authority: Intense heat ramps up over the weekend; heat watch issued

Philadelphia and surrounding counties can expect oppressive heat to impact the region over the next several days. Friday will kick off a string of 90 degree weather days.

Expect morning conditions on Friday to feature a pop-up shower in some spots. The threat of rain will dissipate around noontime and give way to sunshine and temperatures in the high 80s. Another round of scattered showers is expected in the afternoon and through the early evening.

The heat index will begin to ramp up on Friday as mostly seasonable temperatures will feel much more intense. Temperatures in Philadelphia will top out at 89 degrees, but at times it will feel like it's in the high 90s.

The heatwave will ramp up on Saturday and Sunday as conditions will continue to climb into the 90-degree range. Temperatures on Sunday will feel close to 100 degrees in most areas. The National Weather Service has issued a preemptive excessive heat watch from Sunday until Tuesday.

FRIDAY: Humid, scattered showers. High: 89

SATURDAY: Sunny, hot. High: 95, Low: 72

SUNDAY: Sunny, steamy. High: 97, Low: 73

MONDAY: Oppressive heat. High: 99, Low: 77

TUESDAY: Hot, p.m. storm. High: 95, Low: 77

