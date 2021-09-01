Leftovers from Hurricane Ida will bring drenching rain, potential flooding to region on Wednesday

Days after Hurricane Ida slammed into the coast of Louisiana and continued to plow across southern states, leftovers from the former Category 4 storm will bring drenching rain and potential flooding to the Delaware Valley.

Ida weakened to a Tropical Storm Monday morning after knocking out power to the entire city of New Orleans. Rescuers spent Monday in boats and helicopters trying to reach people trapped by floodwaters, while utility crews worked to restore power.

Louisiana communities battered by Hurricane Ida faced a new danger as they began the massive task of clearing debris and repairing damage from the storm: the possibility of weeks without power in the stifling, late-summer heat.

Ida made landfall on the same day 16 years earlier that Hurricane Katrina ravaged Louisiana and Mississippi, and its 150 mph winds tied it for the fifth-strongest hurricane to ever hit the mainland. It was blamed for the death of someone who was hit by a falling tree outside Baton Rouge. Two people were killed and at least 10 others were injured after a roadway collapsed in Mississippi on Monday night. Officials there say they believe the torrential amount of rain in the area following Ida may have caused the roadway to collapse, adding that drivers may not have seen the roadway in front of them was impassable.

How much rain can we expect?

Leftover showers from Hurricane Ida began dumping rain overnight Tuesday and will continue to do so throughout the day Wednesday before the storms wind down on Thursday. Forecasters expect parts of the region to receive anywhere from 4-6 inches of rain between Wednesday and Thursday, as steady rainfall intensifies throughout the day.

According to the latest models from the National Weather Service, most of southeastern Pennsylvania will receive between 4-6 inches of rain through Wednesday. Interior parts of New Jersey including Mercer and Burlington counties will top out at least two inches, according to the weather service.

Due to the expected rainfall totals, the weather service placed parts of southeastern Pennsylvania in the high-risk category for flooding. Areas mainly north and west of Philadelphia should brace for severe widespread flooding, including places that don't normally experience flooding, according to the weather service.

Philadelphia and the majority of the region remains at a moderate risk for flooding, which the weather services says includes isolated flash floods and overflowing streams and creeks.

FOX 29's Sue Serio says the latest models have pushed the heaviest rainfall totals to areas north and west of the city, but Philadelphia and its suburbs should be prepared for severe thunderstorms that could dump buckets of rain in a short period of time. Philadelphia, southern New Jersey and all of Delaware have an ‘Enhanced Risk’ of seeing severe storms on Wednesday.

Watches and Warnings

The National Weather Service has issued a region-wide Flash Flood Watch that won't expire until Thursday, but forecasters anticipate updated watches and warnings as the storm makes its way through the region.

Stay up to date on the latest weather advisories with the interactive map above.

WEDNESDAY: Remnants of Ida. HIgh: 78

THURSDAY: a.m. rain, breezy. High: 76, Low: 62

FRIDAY: Less humid. High: 75, Low: 57

SATURDAY: Sunny, pleasant. High: 78, Low: 58

SUNDAY: Sunny, pleasant. High: 80, Low: 64

