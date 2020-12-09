Weather Authority: Light snow falls in counties across Pennsylvania, New Jersey

Counties in Pennsylvania and New Jersey experienced a light dusting of snow Sunday afternoon, as a cluster of precipitation blended with freezing cold temperatures to create flurries.

Following a dry morning with temperatures in the 30s, some light snow began to push into the region from the west around noontime. Philadelphia and its suburbs first reported flakes and soon after areas in New Jersey experienced light snow.

The snowfall won't amount to more than a dusting and precipitation will move out of the region by the early evening. Areas south of the city should expect rain instead of snow, according to the FOX 29 Weather Authority.

Temperatures will rebound into the 50s on Thursday and Friday with plenty of sunshine. The weekend could see showers on both days with temperatures nearing the 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Flurries possible. High: 41

THURSDAY: Nice, mild. High: 51, Low: 35

FRIDAY: Mild, sunny. High: 56, Low: 31

SATURDAY: Chance of showers. High: 59, Low: 39

