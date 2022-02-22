Weather Authority: Midweek warmup peaks Wednesday before rain, wintry mix sweeps across region

A midweek warmup will reach its peak on Wednesday with temperatures slated to approach 70 degrees ahead of a cold front before another blast of arctic air sets the stage for more rain and a wintry mix.

Forecasters expect spotty showers to continue overnight with temperatures staying in the upper 50s in most areas. Scattered rain will end before midnight and stay dry through the morning.

Daylight temperatures on Wednesday will hit 68 degrees in Philadelphia and its suburbs with a mix of sun and clouds. Similar balmy winter temps are in store for areas across the Delaware Valley.

The favorable conditions will leak into Thursday but an upcoming cold front will drop temperatures nearly 30 degrees on Thursday afternoon.

The cold conditions will make the conditions right for an upcoming blend of rain, sleet and wet snow from Thursday night into Friday morning.

FOX 29's Kathy Orr says that Philadelphia, parts of New Jersey and Delaware will get more rain. Areas north and west of the city will get a wintry mix while parts of the Lehigh Valley could see sleet turn to snow.

The foul winter weather will clear the region by Saturday, but cold temperatures will remain with a mix of sun and clouds.

WEDNESDAY: Mild, windy. High: 68, Low: 57

THURSDAY: Cold, p.m. wintry mix. High: 39, Low: 33

FRIDAY: Morning rain, wintry mix. High: 48, Low: 35

SATURDAY: Sunny, chilly. High: 38, Low: 26

