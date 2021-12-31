Weather Authority: Mild and dry New Year's Eve slated for Delaware Valley

New Year's Eve won't be a washout, but forecasters expect a large system of rain to move into the region and get 2022 off to a soaking wet start.

Temperatures on Friday will stay above average for this time of year, with highs in Philadelphia and its suburbs set to reach the mid-50s. Areas north and west of the city will likewise hover well above 50 degrees.

FOX 29's Scott Williams says conditions around midnight on New Year's Eve will be partly cloudy with temperatures in the 50s.

A large system of rain will begin to make its presence felt around 9 a.m. on New Year's Day with scattered showers far west of Philadelphia. Most of the region will see light-to-moderate rainfall around 10 a.m.

Showers will overtake the entire Delaware Valley in the afternoon and continue intermittently throughout the evening. Meanwhile, temperatures to start the year will peak above 60 degrees in some spots which is well above the average high of 45 degrees.

Lingering rain will wind down on Sunday morning as sunshine returns and temperatures hold in the 50s and 60s.

FRIDAY: Cloudy, mild. High: 58, Low: 47

SATURDAY: Rainy, mild. High: 61, Low: 51

SUNDAY: Scattered showers to sun. High: 62, Low: 56

MONDAY: Much cooler. High: 36, Low: 30

