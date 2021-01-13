Weather Authority: Mix of sun and clouds continues on Wednesday
PHILADELPHIA - The pleasant winter weather pattern will continue on Wednesday with another round of sunshine and clouds, and temperatures approaching 50 degrees.
Morning conditions will be cold, with below-freezing temperatures in most parts of the region. Conditions will become milder during the daylight hours with temperatures hanging in the 40s for most of the day.
A high of 46 degrees is slated for Philadelphia on Wednesday.
A nearly identical weather day will follow on Thursday and Friday before some rain showers move into the region on Saturday. The rain is forecasted to only linger for a day and return to mild sunny conditions.
___
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. High: 46
THURSDAY: Partly sunny. High: 50, Low: 30
FRIDAY: Increasing clouds. High: 52, Low: 31
SATURDAY: Some showers. High: 47, Low: 42
___
