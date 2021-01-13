Weather Authority: Mix of sun and clouds continues on Wednesday

The pleasant winter weather pattern will continue on Wednesday with another round of sunshine and clouds, and temperatures approaching 50 degrees.

Morning conditions will be cold, with below-freezing temperatures in most parts of the region. Conditions will become milder during the daylight hours with temperatures hanging in the 40s for most of the day.

A high of 46 degrees is slated for Philadelphia on Wednesday.

A nearly identical weather day will follow on Thursday and Friday before some rain showers move into the region on Saturday. The rain is forecasted to only linger for a day and return to mild sunny conditions.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. High: 46

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. High: 50, Low: 30

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds. High: 52, Low: 31

SATURDAY: Some showers. High: 47, Low: 42

