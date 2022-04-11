Weather Authority: Monday starts chilly ahead of afternoon warmup

Residents in the Delaware Valley are waking up to chilly conditions and a Frost Advisory is in effect until 9 a.m.

Parts of Pennsylvania are seeing early morning temperatures in the low to mid-30s.

Conditions will warm up in the afternoon and be pleasant aside from the pollen.

FOX 29's Sue Serio says tree pollen is high, grass pollen is moderate and mold remains low.

By noon, temperatures will be in the upper 50s and by 5 p.m., temperatures will rise to the 60s in some areas.

Looking ahead, conditions will feel more like May with temperatures in the 70s with a possibility to hit 80 degrees.

Rain is also in the forecast and expected for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

MONDAY: Sunny, milder. High: 62

TUESDAY: Am shower, pm sun. High: 74, Low: 49

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and mild. High: 76, Low: 53

THURSDAY: Warmer pm storms. High: 80, Low: 66

FRIDAY: Sunny and cooler. High: 70, Low: 54

SATURDAY: Sunny and cooler. High: 68, Low: 51

SUNDAY: Sunny and cooler. High: 57, Low: 45

