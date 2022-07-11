Weather Authority: Monday to be great July day with warm weather, sunshine

After a weekend with mixed weather, Monday is set to be full of warmth and sunshine.

A storm is making moves offshore near the Carolinas, but it will not impact the Delaware Valley, according to FOX 29's Sue Serio.

Monday's temperatures will begin in the upper to mid-60s before rising to the 80s.

Conditions are also more humid than the weekend, but it will not be oppressive, forecasters say.

Looking ahead, by Tuesday, humidity, temperatures in the 90s and rain return to the forecast.

Pop-up showers will begin moving into the area by late afternoon and some parts of the area will see isolated thunderstorms.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

MONDAY: Sunny, warm. High: 86

TUESDAY: Humid PM storms. High: 92, Low: 70

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, hot. High: 90, Low: 72

THURSDAY: Still steamy. High: 88, Low: 73

FRIDAY: Sunny, warm. High: 87, Low: 70

SATURDAY: Sunny, warm. High: 88, Low: 69

SUNDAY: Storm chance. High: 89, Low: 72