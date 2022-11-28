Weather Authority: Monday to be partly sunny, seasonable day with warmer temperatures

After a damp Sunday full of rain, Monday is shaping up to be a dry and seasonable day in the Delaware Valley.

Temperatures across the area are lingering in the upper 40s and low 50s, and they are set to remain in that range throughout the day.

The seasonable temperatures will be joined by partly sunny conditions.

Looking ahead, Tuesday will also be partly sunny, but temperatures will be slightly cooler.

The next chance for precipitation in the Philadelphia area is Wednesday when a mid-weak soaker pounds the area with heavy rain late morning into early afternoon.

Despite the rain, Wednesday's temperatures will be the warmest of the week.

______

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

MONDAY: Cool, breezy. High: 55

TUESDAY: Quiet, cooler. High: 49, Low: 34

WEDNESDAY: Windy & rainy. High: 61, Low: 44

THURSDAY: Blustery, sunny. High: 43, Low: 34

FRIDAY: Less wind, cold. High: 47, Low: 28

SATURDAY: Clouds increase. High: 56, Low: 37

SUNDAY: Morning showers. High: 50, Low: 41