Weather Authority: Monday's conditions set to be much cooler than hot, humid weekend

Monday's conditions will be a relief after the hot and humid weekend that saw temperatures above 90 degrees on Saturday and Sunday.

Temperatures will be in the 60s early Monday morning before rising to the 70s by the afternoon.

By midnight, precipitation returns to the Delaware Valley with rain Tuesday morning.

An onshore breeze will keep conditions breezy with wind gusts up to 24 miles per hour.

Looking ahead, a warm-up is expected for the holiday weekend as temperatures are expected to be back in the 80s.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

MONDAY: Breezy, cooler. High: 77

TUESDAY: AM shower, cool. High: 68, Low: 60

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 70, Low: 54

THURSDAY: Shower chance. High: 78, Low: 56

FRIDAY: Scattered showers. High: 79, Low: 67

SATURDAY: Sunny and nice. High: 80, Low: 65

SUNDAY: Sunny and nice. High: 83, Low: 63