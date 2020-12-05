Weather Authority: Morning rain leads to cloudy, gusty Saturday

Showers that soaked the region overnight will begin to pull offshore during the morning and lead to a cloudy Saturday with some powerful wind gusts.

Rain will taper off around noon as the system moves towards New England to become a nor'easter. As the showers pull away cloud cover will remain and gusty conditions will set in.

FOX 29 meteorologist Scott Williams says winds will gust between 30 and 40 MPH in most spots. The strongest winds will be experienced in southern New Jersey and parts of Delaware where gusts will top out at 42 MPH. Expect the rush of wind to make temperatures in the 40s feel much colder.

Dry overnight conditions will welcome the sunshine back to the region on Sunday with even colder temperatures. Philadelphia and surrounding areas are expected to experience temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s.

___

SATURDAY: Early rain. High: 47, Low: 44

SUNDAY: Blustery, sunny. High: 42, Low: 33

MONDAY: Sun and clouds. High: 41, Low: 29

TUESDAY: Sun and clouds. High: 41, Low: 29

___

