Weather Authority: Morning showers set to move out ahead of sunny first day of August

Much-needed rain is moving out of the Delaware Valley Monday morning,

FOX 29's Sue Serio says the wet weather is needed as July concluded two inches short of the typical monthly rainfall total.

The rain is expected to be completely out of the area by noon and forecasters say more precipitation is not expected to be a weather maker again until later in the week.

Temperatures are expected to reach the upper 80s ahead of the return of hot and humid conditions in the area.

Looking ahead, temperatures will return to the 90s Tuesday and the hot weather will linger for several days.

The Delaware Valley could also see the fourth heatwave this week.

___

7-DAY FORECAST

MONDAY: Some sunshine. High: 87, Low: 70

TUESDAY: Sunny, hot. High: 93, Low: 76

WEDNESDAY: More of the same. High: 92, Low: 74

THURSDAY: Heatwave #4. High: 99, Low: 76

FRIDAY: Hot, p.m. storms. High: 93, Low: 79

SATURDAY: Hot, p.m. storms. High: 91, Low: 77

SUNDAY: Hot, p.m. storms. High: 92, Low: 76