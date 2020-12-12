Weather Authority: Mostly cloudy Saturday kicks off balmy weekend

An unseasonably warm weekend begins Saturday with heavy cloud cover and temperatures approaching the 60s.

Morning temperatures in most areas will be mild with calm winds from the south. Conditions are expected to remain cloudy during the daytime hours with temperatures in the 50s by noontime. Philadelphia and surrounding counties will reach a high of 58 degrees.

Sunshine will peak through spotty clouds on Sunday with similar temperatures in the upper 50s.

Conditions will cool off to start the work week with a chance of rain. By midweek, the National Weather Service says our region could experience a storm that could bring snow to some parts of the region.

SATURDAY: Balmy, cloudy. High: 58, Low: 41

SUNDAY: Mild, partly sunny. High: 59, Low: 50

MONDAY: Chance of showers. High: 45, Low: 40

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. High: 42, Low: 31

