Weather Authority: Mostly dry overnight leads to more scattered rain on Monday

Mostly dry overnight conditions will lead to another round of scattered showers on Monday. The Delaware Valley will get a brief break from the the rainfall before tropical moisture from Hurricane Ida makes its way into the area by Tuesday night.

Monday morning rainfall will center on areas in the Lehigh Valley, with the heaviest downpours expected near Allentown and Reading. Temperatures will remain in the 80s on Monday with highs forecasted to approach 90 degrees.

Forecasters expect more widespread rainfall to sweep across the Philadelphia-area and southern New Jersey during the late afternoon and evening. Parts of coastal New Jersey like Cape May and Atlantic City can expect the brunt of the storms.

Another brief lull in rainfall will end with tropical moisture from Hurricane Ida moving into the area on Tuesday night through Wednesday. FOX 29's Kathy Orr says to expect 2-4 inches of rainfall, flash flooding and possibly severe thunderstorms.

Lingering showers will clear on Thursday as temperatures dip into the low 70s. Sunshine will return just in time for the weekend.

MONDAY: A few storms. High: 88, Low: 73

TUESDAY: Showers late. High: 84, Low: 73

WEDNESDAY: Rain from Ida. High: 75, Low: 72

THURSDAY: Morning rain. High: 71, Low: 66

