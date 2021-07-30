Weather Authority: Mostly pleasant weekend follows chaotic night of severe storms

The day after severe storms ripped through parts of the Delaware Valley and spawned at least one tornado, conditions will return to seasonable levels with plenty of sunshine throughout the weekend.

Daytime temperatures will begin in the upper 70s across the region, with areas north and west of the city skewed slightly cooler. Philadelphia and most surrounding counties will reach highs in the low-80s with clear skies.

A similar weather day will follow on Saturday with slightly cooler temperatures that will struggle to reach 80 degrees. Sunshine will remain with a few lingering clouds throughout the day.

The pleasant weather will continue into Sunday morning but spotty rain showers will draw the weekend to an unpleasant finish. Scattered morning rain in Delaware and parts of southern New Jersey will grow to engulf the region by dinner time.

The heaviest downpours are expected in southern New Jersey and along the coast, but forecasters do not anticipate the rain to spawn severe weather alerts.

FRIDAY: Sunny, breezy. High: 84

SATURDAY: Sunny, pleasant. High: 80, Low: 61

SUNDAY: Sun to showers. High: 78, Low: 61

MONDAY: Sunny, nice. High: 83, Low: 62

