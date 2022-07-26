Weather Authority: Mugginess, rain return to the Delaware Valley Wednesday

Wednesday's temperatures will be much cooler than last week's heatwave, but muggy conditions will make the heat index feel hotter than it is.

Temperatures are expected to rise to around 87 degrees as conditions are set to be sunny.

FOX 29's Sue Serio says it will feel like temperatures are in the 90s due to the mugginess.

A storm system to the south may have areas south of Philadelphia seeing scattered showers.

Temperatures are expected to rise back into the 90s on Thursday before cool temperatures make a comeback just in time for a warm and sunny weekend.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, Muggy. High: 88, Low: 73

THURSDAY: Back to the 90s. High: 93, Low: 77

FRIDAY: Warm, scattered storms. High: 87, Low: 76

SATURDAY: Sunny, seasonal. High: 88, Low: 72

SUNDAY: Sunny, hot. High: 90, Low: 70

MONDAY: Shower chance. High: 88, Low: 73

TUESDAY: Sun to storms. High: 91, Low: 74