Weather Authority: Muggy overnight leads to humid Sunday

Conditions will stay dry and muggy overnight leading to a humid Sunday with the temperatures expected to reach 90 degrees in parts of the Delaware Valley.

FOX 29's Scott Williams says to expect a toasty morning as overnight temperatures will only bottom out around 70 degrees. Hazy sunshine will help temperatures rise into the low 90s during the afternoon.

Forecasters say the heat index in Philadelphia and areas north and west of the city could make it feel like 100 degrees. Temperatures will skew slightly towards the shore but still sit in the mid-80s.

Similar weather days are expected Monday through Wednesday, with temperatures climbing as high as 96 degrees and a similarly oppressive heat index.

SUNDAY: Hazy, sun. High: 90, Low: 72

MONDAY: Hot, humid. High: 93, Low: 72

TUESDAY: Hot, humid. High: 96, Low: 74

WEDNESDAY: Hot, humid. High: 96, Low: 75

