Weather Authority: One more cold night ahead of pleasant warmup for the weekend

The Delaware Valley will see one more cold start to the day Friday, but a nice warmup to the weekend is on the way.

Friday will be a beautiful day for the Phillies to face the Padres at home. Blue skies and temperatures right around the average of 66 will rule the day. Temperatures at first pitch should be in the upper 50s, under clear skies, so do bring a jacket if you are head to Citizens Bank Park.

Saturday will see sunshine to start, but mostly cloudy conditions by the evening, with a high in the upper 60s. Temperatures should drop back to the lower 60s by the first pitch at 7:45.

The region could likely see some rain on Sunday and temperatures should reach the mid 60s.

___

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

THURSDAY NIGHT: Clear skies. Low: 38

FRIDAY: Sunny, milder. High: 66, Low: 44

SATURDAY: Sun to clouds. High: 71, Low: 51

SUNDAY: Cloudy, showers. High: 64, Low: 57

MONDAY: Early shower. High: 69, Low: 59

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. High: 71, Low: 58

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. High: 70, Low: 57