Weather Authority: Overnight freeze leads to more sunshine on Sunday

Most of the Delaware Valley received some much-needed sunshine on Saturday following days of gloomy and blustery winter weather.

Temperatures that hovered near-freezing during the day will plummet overnight into the teens and 20s and refreeze the daytime snowmelt. The Philadelphia-area will sit around 20 degrees overnight while areas to the north and west will be in the teens.

Another round of bright sunshine will conclude the weekend on Sunday with highs in the upper 30s for most parts of the region. Temperatures will drop again overnight as a system of precipitation pushes in from the west.

The latest models show Philadelphia and areas near the I-95 corridor will get a wintry mix during the late-morning hours. Counties north and west of the city will receive a dusting of snow, while southern New Jersey and most of Delaware can expect rain.

The storm will turn entirely to rain by late-afternoon as temperatures near 40 degrees. Rain should last into the evening before the storm pulls offshore.

SUNDAY: Sun and clouds. High: 37, Low: 21

MONDAY: Snow-to-rain. High: 40, Low: 26

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. High: 44, Low: 21

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, mild. High: 54, Low: 31

