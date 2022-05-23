Weather Authority: Overnight showers leads to cool, cloudy Tuesday

Overnight showers will leave behind clouds and cooler temperatures across the Delaware Valley on Tuesday, but sunshine won't be gone for long.

A large system of rain will scrape past parts of the Delaware Valley overnight Monday. Forecasters expect showers to stay concentrated on areas south and east of Philadelphia.

Scattered showers and lingering clouds will continue into Tuesday morning as temperatures stay on the cooler side.

Forecasters expect Philadelphia and its suburbs to peak around 70 degrees on Tuesday. Areas along the New Jersey coast will skew slightly colder, with highs in the low 60s.

Cloud cover will start to break up on Wednesday with highs returning to the low 70s. Another chance of rain is likely on Thursday and Friday, but temperatures will continue to climb ahead of Memorial Day Weekend.

FOX 29's Weather Authority expects a pleasant Memorial Day Weekend, with consecutive days of mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 80s.

TUESDAY: a.m. rain, cloudy. High: 70, Low: 61

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. High: 73, Low: 55

THURSDAY: Cloudy, rain possible. High: 73, Low: 56

FRIDAY: Showers likely. High: 81, Low: 67