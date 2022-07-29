Weather Authority: Overnight showers leads to near-perfect weekend across the region

Passing overnight showers will help lower humidity to create a near-perfect summer weekend with plenty of sunshine and highs in the 80s.

Most of the Delaware Valley won't see more than a brief downpour on Friday night as the cluster of storms sweeps across the region.

Forecasters expect stronger storms with gusty winds and flashes of lightning to impact parts of Delaware during the evening.

The inclement overnight weather will lead to uninterrupted sunshine on Saturday with highs approaching 90 degrees. A cold front left behind by Friday night's storms will help keep humidly low throughout the weekend.

A similar weather day is forecasted Sunday with more sunshine and highs expected to reach 90 degrees.

The warm weekend weather will serve as a precursor for another heatwave slated to start on Tuesday and last through Friday.

___

SATURDAY: Warm, nice. High: 90, Low: 73

SUNDAY: Stays warm. High: 90, Low: 71

MONDAY: Scattered storms. High: 86, Low: 74

TUESDAY: Hot, humid. High: 93, Low: 73