Winter Storm Watch issued in parts of Pennsylvania: What to expect in Philadelphia area

A much-needed round of rain is expected to wash over the Philadelphia area on Wednesday night, leading to colder temperatures and blustery winds.

Forecasters expect the rain, which could be heavy at times, to drench Philadelphia around midnight and move east in the early morning hours.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for parts of Carbon and Monroe counties where forecasters say rain could switch to snow as the storm passes.

A cold front that will push the wet weather eastbound will also cause temperatures to drop into the 50s with blustery winds on Thursday and 40s on Friday.

Forecasters expect there to be another chance of rain on Friday with more snowflakes possible in the far northern reaches of our immediate area.

Sunshine will return on Saturday, but cool winds will make temperatures in the lower 50s feel much cooler.

___

WEDNESDAY: Night time rain. High: 63, Low: 51

THURSDAY: Blustery, colder. High: 50, Low: 46

FRIDAY: Another round of rain. High: 43, Low: 37

SATURDAY: Sun and clouds, windy. High: 53, Low: 40