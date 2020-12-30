Weather Authority: Partly sunny Wednesday leads to rainy New Year’s Eve

A seasonable Wednesday with partly sunny skies will lead to a wet and gloomy finish to 2020, with rain expected to continue throughout New Year's Day.

Temperatures on Wednesday will remain in the 30s and 40s with a wind chill factor that will make conditions feel much colder. By 9 a.m. temperatures will be in the low 30s, but the wind chill will make it feel like the mid-20s. As temperatures climb into the 40s during the afternoon, wind chills will remain in the mid-30s.

Expect New Year's Eve rain showers to begin in counties across southwestern Pennsylvania before 6 a.m. and spread into New Jersey soon after. The Thursday rainfall will be spotty and linger during the daytime hours, according to FOX 29's Sue Serio.

As the clock strikes midnight, bringing a merciful end to 2020, expect conditions in the Philadelphia-area will be calm and dry. However, another system of rain will creep into the region during the afternoon and will impact the entire region Friday night.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. High: 44

THURSDAY: Spotty rain. High: 48, Low: 39

FRIDAY: Rainy day. High: 42, Low: 30

SATURDAY: Mild with sun and clouds. High: 58, Low: 39

