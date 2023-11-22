Weather Authority: Pleasant Fall weather returns to Delaware Valley in time for Thanksgiving

Leftover clouds from Tuesday's soaking rainstorm will give way to sunshine on Wednesday that will set the tone for Thanksgiving and the coming weekend.

Holiday travelers heading to their Thanksgiving destinations on Wednesday should watch out for slick roads in the morning that will dry out as the day continues.

Dense cloud cover will being to break up during the morning and lead to mostly sunny skies with temperatures nearing the 60s by lunchtime.

The pleasant fall conditions will be made chillier during the mid-afternoon by blustery wind gusts that will help usher in another blanket of clouds by nighttime.

A nearly identical weather day is expected across the Delaware Valley on Thanksgiving and Black Friday, with sunshine and highs struggling to break 50 degrees.

Sunshine will remain during the weekend, but temperatures will tumble into the 40s on Saturday and Sunday.