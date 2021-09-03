Weather Authority: Pleasant Labor Day weekend ahead as cleanup from Ida continues

A calm Labor Day Weekend is ahead for the Delaware Valley as cleanup from powerful storms that brought flooding rain and a handful of tornadoes continues across parts of the region.

A cool morning on Friday will lead to mild temperatures that forecast do not expect to surpass 80 degrees. Sunshine will persist through most of the weekend as conditions stay comfortable and dry on Saturday and Sunday.

Beachgoers desperate to soak up the last bits of summer on the Jersey shore over Labor Day Weekend can expect mostly mild temperatures in the 70s with a slight chance of rain on Saturday.

It's likely that we will see floodwaters continue to recede over the weekend in places swamped by intense downpours during Wednesday's devastating storms. Cleanup will also continue in towns rocked by at least seven tornadoes, including Mullica Hill where an EF-3 twister completely destroyed homes.

Temperatures will turn warmer on Monday before rising to the mid-80s by the middle of the week with plenty of sunshine.

FRIDAY: Sunny, pleasant. High: 76

SATURDAY: Sunny, warmer. High: 80, Low: 59

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 78, Low: 65

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 82, Low: 66

