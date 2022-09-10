Weather Authority: Pleasant Saturday in advance of possible showers Sunday

A dry and sunny start to the weekend with increasing clouds during the day Saturday.

Saturday should be pleasant, with high temperatures across the Delaware in the low to mid-80s and a mix of clouds and sun. Humidity does tick upward a bit Saturday, as well.

If you’re headed to the shore, stay out of the water. While Hurricane Earl poses no threat to land, as it races by to the north, dangerous rip current conditions are associated with Earl’s passing, and the danger to life is probable. Lifeguards are not manning many of the stations this time of year. Along with that, minor tidal flooding is likely, as there is a full moon this weekend. Temperatures at the shore should top out in the upper-70s.

Clouds are on the increase Saturday, in advance of showers Sunday.

The workweek begins unsettled as rain is likely Monday, lingering into Tuesday. Highs should be in the lower 80s for most of next week.

____

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

SATURDAY: Warm, muggy. High: 84, Low: 69

SUNDAY: Cloudy, PM shower. High: 80, Low: 71

MONDAY: Showers likely. High: 81, Low: 71

TUESDAY: Still a chance. High: 81, Low: 64

WEDNESDAY: Sun, clouds. High: 83, Low: 65

THURSDAY: Sunny, nice. High: 84, Low: 62