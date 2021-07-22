Weather Authority: Pleasant Thursday with low humidity, plenty of sunshine

A perfect precursor to the weekend is slated for Thursday with plenty of sunshine and low humidity. Following days of unsettled weather, the Delaware Valley will stay mostly dry and sunny throughout the weekend.

Clear skies will on Thursday will be a welcomed sight after western wildfires pushed smoke-filled air into the Delaware Valley earlier in the week.

Temperatures will linger in the low-to-mid 70s during the first half of the day with uninterrupted sunshine. Temperatures are expected to exceed 80 degrees, but humidity will remain low to keep conditions comfortable.

A similar weather day will follow on Friday before conditions heat back up on Saturday. The weekend will wrap up with temperatures nearing 90 degrees on Sunday and the chance of late-day storms.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter