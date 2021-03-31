Weather Authority: Rain continues overnight, leading to chilly, windy Thursday

Rain will ebb and flow throughout the night, after a rainy, but mild Wednesday. Brace for changes as temperatures are set to drop Thursday morning.

FOX 29’s Kathy Orr says Wednesday night and into the overnight, rain will continue, with up to an inch falling across the area. Temperatures should dip into the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Some areas north and west of the region may see some light snow, as a cold front is moving through.

Thursday morning will be chilly, as the wind picks up, sending wind chills into the 30s.

That first Phillies pitch at Citizens Bank Park Thursday afternoon should be dry, but it will be cold, as the wind will be out of the northwest, and gusting 25-35 mph, with temperatures only reaching the mid 40s. Bring a blanket, the winter coat, a hat and gloves if you’re headed to the game.

Near record lows are forecast for Good Friday and Saturday morning, but temperatures rebound after that, with Easter Sunday forecasted to be very nice, with mostly sunny skies and a high of 64.

WEDNESDAYNIGHT: Rainy. Low: 44

THURSDAY: Mainly a.m. rain, turning chilly, gusty winds. High: 48, Low: 44

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, chilly. High: 44, Low: 25

