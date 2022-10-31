Weather Authority: Rain set to taper off ahead of mild night for World Series Game 3

Monday night's rain spoiled fun in Philadelphia, leading the MLB to postpone World Series Game 3 at Citizens Bank Park, but Tuesday is set to be a better night to watch the Phillies take on the Astros.

Rain is moving out of the area, with some lingering showers pouring heavy rain on parts of southern New Jersey.

Forecasters say rain will begin to taper off in the afternoon and the sun will emerge, but there will be a possibility of a stray shower.

FOX 29's Sue Serio says the weather for the next three World Series games will be great, with clear skies and evening temperatures in the 60s.

Looking ahead, temperatures will linger in the 70s for the remainder of the week.

____

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

TUESDAY: Clouds to sun. High: 70

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, mild. High: 71, Low: 53

THURSDAY: Sunny, mild. High: 70, Low: 47

FRIDAY: Still sunny. High: 71, Low: 47

SATURDAY: Even milder. High: 75, Low: 52

SUNDAY: High: 77, Low: 61

MONDAY: Sun to clouds. High: 75, Low: 57