Weather Authority: Rainy morning leads to seasonable conditions

Widespread rainfall that began overnight will continue to push through the region on Friday morning and bring about cooler temperatures. Rain will clear around noon and lead to a pleasant afternoon and evening.

Gloomy conditions will linger around the Philadelphia area during the morning. Steady rainfall is expected to last through the morning and taper off around noontime.

Temperatures will sit in the mid-50s during the morning and only reach a high of 67 in Philadelphia during the day. FOX 29's Scott Williams says a sweeping cold front will help keep temperatures chilly.

Saturday and Sunday are forecasted to be dry and pleasant with sunshine and temperatures in the 60s.

FRIDAY: a.m. showers, p.m. sun. High: 67

SATURDAY: Sunny, cool. High: 65, Low: 48

SUNDAY: Sunny, nice. High: 67, Low: 45

MONDAY: Spotty showers. High: 66, Low: 52

