Weather Authority: Remnants of Hurricane Laura to impact region Saturday

Expect periods of heavy rain Saturday as we feel the effects of remnants from Hurricane Laura.

There's a chance for localized flash flooding with downpours from Friday and Saturday with possible flash flooding.

Temperatures will reach a high of 82 degrees.

The rain will move out of the area by Sunday and give way to comfortable temperatures in the high 70s and plenty of sunshine.

Seasonable conditions are expected to last through Thursday.

FRIDAY: Humid, p.m. rainfall. High: 88

SATURDAY: Rain, warm. High: 83, Low: 73

SUNDAY: Pleasant, sunny. High: 79, Low: 64

MONDAY: Pleasant, sunny. High: 79, Low: 59

