Weather Authority: Remnants of Ian move into the Delaware Valley, bringing heavy rain Friday night

Now that Ian has moved onshore in the Carolinas, the Delaware Valley is seeing remnants of the storm as it makes its move north.

Friday has been cloudy all day, as the storm marched forward and rain from the storm has begun in South Jersey and Delaware.

According to FOX 29's Drew Anderson, most of the rainfall will move through overnight and linger into the morning. The shore could see close to and just a bit over two inches of rain, while further inland, amounts decrease. Philadelphia could see about an inch of rain into Saturday morning.

Damp and dreary conditions will linger from Saturday morning into the afternoon and Sunday will be cloudy with scattered showers.

Conditions will also be windy with wind gusts of up to 30 miles per hour.

Temperatures Saturday should top out in the lower 60s, while Sunday will be chilly, with highs in the upper 50s. With on and off showers, gusty winds and highs only in the upper 50s, the Eagles game will be a chilly one for fans.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

FRIDAY NIGHT: Rain. Low: 56

SATURDAY: Morning showers. High: 62, Low: 61

SUNDAY: Scattered showers. High: 58, Low: 48

MONDAY: A few showers. High: 56, Low: 48

TUESDAY: A few showers. High: 60, Low: 50

WEDNESDAY: Drying out. High: 72, Low: 52

THURSDAY: Sunny skies. High: 74, Low: 48