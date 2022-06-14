Expand / Collapse search

Weather Authority: 2 rounds of storms to bring downpours, lightning to the Delaware Valley Thursday

Updated June 16, 2022 5:35AM
PHILADELPHIA - The Delaware Valley will see isolated downpours, lightning and severe weather before getting to a sunny and seasonable weekend. 

FOX 29's Sue Serio says isolated storms are moving northwest to southeast in the morning. 

The severe weather will impact the Philadelphia area by 9 a.m. and will move out by 10 a.m. before leaving the Jersey Shore by 11 a.m. 

Things will be dry, but cloudy for the afternoon, but a warm front will bring more storms Thursday night. 

By 8 p.m., areas north and west of the city will see rain before moving into the Philadelphia area around 10 p.m. 

Looking ahead, Friday's temperatures will be in the 90s. 

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST 

THURSDAY: High: 80

FRIDAY: High: 92, Low: 70

SATURDAY: High: 73, Low: 66

SUNDAY: High: 78, Low: 56

MONDAY: High: 82, Low: 57

TUESDAY: High: 85, Low: 66

WEDNESDAY: High: 91, Low: 72