Weather Authority: 2 rounds of storms to bring downpours, lightning to the Delaware Valley Thursday

The Delaware Valley will see isolated downpours, lightning and severe weather before getting to a sunny and seasonable weekend.

FOX 29's Sue Serio says isolated storms are moving northwest to southeast in the morning.

The severe weather will impact the Philadelphia area by 9 a.m. and will move out by 10 a.m. before leaving the Jersey Shore by 11 a.m.

Things will be dry, but cloudy for the afternoon, but a warm front will bring more storms Thursday night.

By 8 p.m., areas north and west of the city will see rain before moving into the Philadelphia area around 10 p.m.

Looking ahead, Friday's temperatures will be in the 90s.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

THURSDAY: High: 80

FRIDAY: High: 92, Low: 70

SATURDAY: High: 73, Low: 66

SUNDAY: High: 78, Low: 56

MONDAY: High: 82, Low: 57

TUESDAY: High: 85, Low: 66

WEDNESDAY: High: 91, Low: 72