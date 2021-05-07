Weather Authority: Scattered rain showers expected this weekend

The weekend will begin with a half-and-half Friday that will feature sunshine during the first part of the day and spotty rain showers during the late afternoon and evening.

Spotty showers will likely last overnight. Scattered rain is expected to hang around on Saturday along with a cold front that will drop temperatures into the 50s.

For your Mother's Day, it starts off dry before scattered showers return for your Sunday evening.

___

FRIDAY: p.m. showers. High: 67

SATURDAY: Scattered rain. High: 58, Low: 49

SUNDAY: Early sun, late showers. High: 64, Low: 43

MONDAY: Clouds, showers. High: 66, Low: 51

Advertisement

___