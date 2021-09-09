Weather Authority: Scattered showers continue Thursday as storms move offshore

Downpours that soaked the Delaware Valley overnight and lead to severe weather warnings in parts of the region will continue to slowly move up the coast on Thursday and become more sparse.

Storms moved in late Wednesday night with drenching downpours that soaked areas north and west of Philadelphia. The band of storms later widened to drench southeastern Pennsylvania and parts of New Jersey.

The Lehigh Valley received the brunt of the storms, including scattered Severe Thunderstorm Warnings and a brief Tornado Warning from the National Weather Service.

Forecasters expect the unorganized backside of the storm system to drag across the region throughout the morning with light-to-moderate scattered downpours. Pockets of rainfall will become spottier into the afternoon before tapering off during the early evening.

The cold front that helped push the storms into our area will knock temperatures into the low 70s on Thursday. Sunshine will return on Friday with temperatures near 80 degrees.

THURSDAY: Clouds, showers. High: 73

FRIDAY: Sunny, breezy. High: 76, Low: 61

SATURDAY: Sunny, pleasant. High: 80, Low: 57

SUNDAY: Sunny, warmer. High: 85, Low: 64

