Weather Authority: Scattered showers will clear by Independence Day

Fourth of July Weekend in the Delaware Valley won't be a washout, but there will be some scattered showers that will linger around the region leading up to Independence Day.

A cluster of precipitation that started as severe thunderstorms on Thursday afternoon will continue to wind down with off-and-on showers on Friday. Rainfall will help temperatures cool down into the upper 70s during the day.

A similar weather day is forecasted for Saturday with a 50% chance of spotty rain and temperatures dropping into the lower 70s.

Rain will clear offshore ahead of Independence Day on Sunday as temperatures rebound into the low 80s. FOX 29's Scott Williams estimates a 10% chance of an isolated thunderstorm during the heat of the day.

___

FRIDAY: Clouds, spotty rain. High: 79, Low: 69

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, chance of rain. High: 74, Low: 63

SUNDAY: Sun, clouds. High: 81, Low: 61

MONDAY: Heating up. High: 86, Low: 64

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter