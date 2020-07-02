Weather Authority: Scorching summertime heat continues Friday
PHILADELPHIA - The scorching summertime heat will continue on Friday with a high of 95 degrees expected.
The trend will continue on Independence Day with a slight chance of pop-up thunderstorms. Sunshine and 90 degree conditions are expected to last through Wednesday.
FRIDAY: Heat continues. High: 95, Low: 74
SATURDAY: Seasonable, pop-up storm. High: 89, Low: 72
SUNDAY: Sunny, warm. High: 91, Low: 68
