Weather Authority: Seasonable Friday leads to rainy weekend across region

Conditions will stay sunny and seasonable on Friday before two clusters of precipitation drench the region with mostly rain over the weekend.

The one-two punch of wet weather will start around midnight Saturday with rain in the Philadelphia-area and neighboring counties in New Jersey and Delaware. Regions to the north and west of the city will see a brief rush of light snow turn to rain during the early morning hours.

Saturday's storm should pull offshore by mid-afternoon leaving behind dense cloud cover in most spots overnight and into Sunday.

The second shot of rain will creep into parts of Delaware and southern New Jersey on Sunday morning before it engulfs the entire region. Rain, which could be heavy at times, will fall steadily throughout the morning and early afternoon with seasonable temperatures. The storm should dissipate before the evening.

FRIDAY: Sunny, seasonable. High: 47

SATURDAY: Rain to clouds. High: 55, Low: 38

SUNDAY: More rain. High: 50, Low: 41

MONDAY: Clouds to sun. High: 54, Low: 45

