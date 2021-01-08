Weather Authority: Seasonable Friday with mix of sun and clouds

Sunshine will continue on Friday but cloud cover will increase as the day continues leading to a shady start to the weekend with seasonable temperatures.

Morning temperatures will be below freezing in most areas and rise into the 30s for most of the day. Winds will remain calm, but the anticipated cloud cover will keep the region no warmer than around 40 degrees.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

A gorgeous winter weekend is forecasted across the region with back-to-back days of uninterrupted sunshine. The favorable weather will continue through Monday before the possibility of some late-day showers on Tuesday.

___

FRIDAY: Sun to clouds. High: 40

Advertisement

SATURDAY: Sunny skies. High: 42, Low: 27

SUNDAY: More sunshine. High: 44, Low: 28

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 42, Low: 25

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter